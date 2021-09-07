How Chris Bosh became the blueprint for the modern NBA big
National Basketball Association, Chris Bosh, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Duncan, Hardwood Classics, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry. AT 37, CHRIS BOSH is one of the five youngest Hall of Fame inductees in NBA history. Even though his career was cut short due to a blood clotting condition, Bosh still managed to carve out a legacy as an 11-time All-Star, a two-time champion and an Olympic gold medalist.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0