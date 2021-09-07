How Chris Bosh became the blueprint for the modern NBA big

When Pat Riley was recruiting Chris Bosh to the Miami Heat in 2010, he used his own past championship experience as a selling point. Before the meeting between the two sides wrapped up, Riley pulled out his collection of championship rings, and even went as far as to let Bosh keep one of them -- the 2006 championship ring Riley won as Miami's head coach. Bosh reflected on this meeting during his Hall of Fame induction speech on Saturday night.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO