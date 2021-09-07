CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination Needed for Seattle Sports Arenas

By Patti Banner
 6 days ago
You'd better get vaccinated if you plan to see any sports action in Seattle. Just like at Live Nation concerts and events, the Seahawks, Mariners, Kraken, Sounders, the University of Washington, and Washington State will all require fans attending events to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination. The mandate applies to...

