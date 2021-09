Volunteers are working overtime to help the people of Southeast Louisiana get back on their feet. It's gonna be a long road to recovery, in the wake of the epic devastation caused by Hurricane Ida. But we are Louisiana strong and eventually, we will get there! In the meantime, folks are pulling together and doing what we can to help get life-saving food, water, and various supplies out to the people who need it most.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO