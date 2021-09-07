CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Official Jets Podcast Recap | 2021 Season Preview

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable preview the start of the Jets 2021 season. The guys discuss roster moves including the recent trade acquisition of DE Shaq Lawson plus draft-pick compensation for TE Chris Herndon (01:55). Allen and Douzable give listeners the top Jets-Panthers storylines as QBs Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold enter the spotlight (13:20). Douzable also shares his favorite opening week memory – hint, it was while he was a member of the Green & White (22:20).

