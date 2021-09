LADY GAGA WILL RETURN TO PARK MGM IN OCTOBER: Grammy Award-winning superstar Lady Gaga will return to. Park MGM in October with her critically acclaimed show “Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano.” The shows will celebrate her forthcoming collaborative album with Tony Bennett, “Love For Sale,” which will be released on Oct. 1 via Interscope. Her nine show dates will be Oct. 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, 31.