Fire Hydrant Flushing Starts Wednesday

Frankfort Water Works will begin water main flushing in the upcoming weeks. Crews are expected to begin flushing on September 8, between the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will be in white utility trucks with safety vests on so please be aware. Periodic fire hydrant flushing is necessary to purge the water distribution system of iron and manganese deposits that may have settled in the water mains over a long period of time. Although not harmful, these residues can discolor the water and lead to discolored laundry or stained plumbing fixtures. Flushing purges the water distribution system of these residues to assure high-quality water service and to ensure fire hydrants are operational.