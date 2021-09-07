PUBLIC NOTICE: Port Ewen FD – 288 Broadway Presentations Open to Public on 9/7, 9/13 & 9/18

THAT THE Port Ewen Fire District in the Town of Esopus, County of Ulster, New York at a special meeting to be held on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Town Hall, 284 Broadway, Port Ewen; Monday, September 13th, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Port Ewen Fire District Headquarters, 129 Legion Court, Port Ewen; and Saturday, September 18th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Port Ewen Fire District Headquarters, 129 Legion Court, Port Ewen., to provide the public with information concerning the District’s desire to purchase real property at 288 Broadway, Route 9W, Town of Esopus (SBL: 56.75-2-24) consisting of 2.56 acres and to construct a new 26,643 square foot fire house upon said real property and to seek approval to issue $6,500,000.00 serial bonds of said Fire District for the construction of the proposed fire house.