CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Ewen, NY

PUBLIC NOTICE: Port Ewen FD – 288 Broadway Presentations Open to Public on 9/7, 9/13 & 9/18

esopus.com
 7 days ago

THAT THE Port Ewen Fire District in the Town of Esopus, County of Ulster, New York at a special meeting to be held on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Town Hall, 284 Broadway, Port Ewen; Monday, September 13th, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Port Ewen Fire District Headquarters, 129 Legion Court, Port Ewen; and Saturday, September 18th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Port Ewen Fire District Headquarters, 129 Legion Court, Port Ewen., to provide the public with information concerning the District’s desire to purchase real property at 288 Broadway, Route 9W, Town of Esopus (SBL: 56.75-2-24) consisting of 2.56 acres and to construct a new 26,643 square foot fire house upon said real property and to seek approval to issue $6,500,000.00 serial bonds of said Fire District for the construction of the proposed fire house.

www.esopus.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Port Ewen, NY
State
New York State
City
Esopus, NY
ABC News

Senate Democrats introduce The Freedom to Vote Act

Senate Democrats on Tuesday introduced their latest version of a sweeping election reform bill to counter the record-number of voting restrictions that have passed in GOP-led states, which they say make it harder for minorities and low-income Americans to cast a ballot. The modified bill, now known as The Freedom...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Met Gala 2021: Best fashion from the red carpet

Pop culture's most famous faces descended on the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening to celebrate the fashion industry's party of the year: the Met Gala. Postponed last time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the star-studded annual fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute returned to mark the opening of its banner fashion exhibition, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." A-list actors, supermodels,TV drag queens, musicians and athletes all walked the red carpet -- or cream carpet, to be precise -- offering their own unique take on the all-American theme.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#Real Property#Public Notice#Fire House#Legion Court#Route 9w#Sbl
The Associated Press

Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID ‘in rear view mirror’

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy