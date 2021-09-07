CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ortofon MC Century phono cartridge

By Michael Fremer
Cover picture for the articleThe MC Anna's curvaceous body is made not of stainless steel but of titanium. Unlike the A90's, the Anna's armature is nonmagnetic, which means it's lower in both mass and the amount of back-EMF it produces, with the result of wider dynamic range. However, omitting the ferrous material from the armature reduced the cartridge's already low output. Johannsen compensated with a new, more efficient neodymium and iron-cobalt generating system that produced more uniformly delivered magnetic field strength, which, according to Ortofon, allowed each coil to sense identical flux density, regardless of its position.

