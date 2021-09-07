CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

EPPD Pulls Rifle From Car But People Are More Worried About Dog In Video

By Tricia
93.1 KISS FM
93.1 KISS FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've ever wondered what place humans hold in their heart for man's best friend, this video should tell you everything. The video was posted on FitFam on Instagram a couple of days ago and the funniest thing about this very tense situation is the comments from people who watched the video and only had one question and it wasn't about the rifle being pulled from a vehicle by El Paso Police Department officers.

kisselpaso.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
93.1 KISS FM

Haunted Motel Themed Restaurant to Open in Central El Paso

The Central El Paso dining scene is about to get scarier — but in a good way. The owners of Monteleone's Ristorante are preparing to open a new restaurant called Monteleone’s Haunted Motel Themed Restaurant. Yes, they say it’s really haunted. No, it's not an actual motel. Monteleone’s Haunted Motel...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Photos Of The 5 Most Expensive Homes In El Paso

Do you have a couple million dollars laying around that you don't know what to do with? Maybe you're getting a jump on Christmas shopping for that hard-to-buy-for friend? Or if you've ever wondered what the most expensive homes in El Paso look like, sit back, relax, and let's take a look at the top 5 most expensive homes in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
93.1 KISS FM

Plus-Sized Woman Kicked Off Plane for Outfit That Showed Her Stomach

A TikToker that goes by the handle @fattrophywife was kicked off of an Alaska Airlines flight for wearing a crop-top and told that showing her stomach was "inappropriate." The airline has since apologized for calling the police and having the woman thrown off the plane. This is not the first time, nor sadly will it be the last, that a woman was shamed and humiliated in public for simply existing in her own body.
LIFESTYLE
93.1 KISS FM

6 Things You Want To Eat In El Paso During The Fall

We might still be in the 90s for temperatures right now, but that doesn't mean you can't get ready for the El Paso autumn season. Other parts of the country might have hot girl fall with their Uggs and pumpkin spice lattes but we here in the 915 have way better ways to celebrate the change of the season from summer to fall.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rifle#Dog#Just Another Day#El Paso Police Department#El Perro#Eppd#Fitfam#Instagram A#Academy
93.1 KISS FM

Hot Wheels Fantasy Moment: Chrome Rose Gold Beamer In EP or LA?

Our inner child still gets excited when we see an actual grown-up replica of your favorite past Hot Wheels dream car. There are some cars that will take you back to those days of hand racing your way to snagging the one you wanted to use during playtime. It took skill to be able to score the most-liked car every damn time.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso’s Chicano Culture And Boy’s 1st Birthday Celebrated In Viral Video

El Paso is such a unique place in the world. We live in a city that not only sits on the border with Mexico, but we literally live across the street from Juarez. We have so many cultures and ethnicities represented here and we all pretty much manage to live with each other pretty peacefully and enjoy each other's cultures and traditions. One tradition that makes El Paso so unique is the Chicano culture.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
93.1 KISS FM

Check Out Hueco Tanks Pictographs On Walking Tour In September

One of the most interesting locations you can visit in the El Paso area is Hueco Tanks State Park. The park has been designated a National Historic Landmark, something that marks them as a site that holds cultural and historical significance to the entire United States. That's pretty impressive and so is Hueco Tanks. The park has been vital to the region for thousands of years because of the natural water pooling that Native Americans were able to use to have water in the desert. That's where the 'Hueco' in the name comes in - it means 'hollows' in Spanish and there are hollows in the rock formations that collect water.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy