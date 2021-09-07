EPPD Pulls Rifle From Car But People Are More Worried About Dog In Video

One of the most interesting locations you can visit in the El Paso area is Hueco Tanks State Park. The park has been designated a National Historic Landmark, something that marks them as a site that holds cultural and historical significance to the entire United States. That's pretty impressive and so is Hueco Tanks. The park has been vital to the region for thousands of years because of the natural water pooling that Native Americans were able to use to have water in the desert. That's where the 'Hueco' in the name comes in - it means 'hollows' in Spanish and there are hollows in the rock formations that collect water.

EL PASO, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO