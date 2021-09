Back in March this year, Square Enix finally brought Final Fantasy VIII Remastered ($20.99) to iOS and Android in its remastered incarnation. This allowed myself and others who had all been waiting to complete the 1-9 Final Fantasy collection finally do it. Read Shaun’s review of the iOS version here. At the time, controller support and cloud saves were announced to come in a future update. We didn’t know how long that would take and I had given up on it ever happening considering Final Fantasy IX is still broken on new iOS versions. Square Enix surprised me right now by pushing out Final Fantasy VIII Remastered version 1.01 on iOS and Android bringing in controller support, cloud saves, UI help, UI layout customization, and more.

