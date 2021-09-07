Halle Berry’s Health and Wellness Brand Is Adding to Its Beauty Section

Halle Berry is best known for her iconic career as an actress, but with the 2018 launch of her health and wellness band rē•spin, she’s known as a health and wellness guru, too. Berry, 55, launched the brand after battling her own health issues in order to connect with others through health and spirituality. Since then, the site has explored everything from food to beauty products and, per recent news, the brand is adding to its repertoire.