Surprises, breakout performances, storylines from Week 1 of the fall 2021 high school football season: SBLive Washington podcast
Week 1 of the high school football season in Washington is now in the books. SBLive reporters Andy Buhler and Todd Milles talk about the games they covered in person, as well as three surprises, three confirmations and breakout performances from the first week of results. Here is the updated all-classification Top 25 rankings, as well as Top 10 rankings by classification and top performers from Week 1.scorebooklive.com
