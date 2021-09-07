CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AT THE MOVIES: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a thrilling adventure

amtrib.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings begins, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) is content to spend his days as a parking valet in San Francisco with best buddy Katy (Awkwafina). However, a sudden encounter with a gaggle of powerful gangsters means that Shang-Chi can no longer escape his past. He's not just any parking valet, he's the son of Wenwu (Tony Leung), the leader of the Ten Rings terrorist organization. Not only that, but Shang-Chi has a lot of pent-up trauma stemming from the loss of his mom, Ying Le (Fala Chen), and his dad's abusive treatment towards himself and his sister Xu Xialing (Meng'er Zhang). An awkward family reunion is in store, one involving the ten magical rings Wenwu wears on his arms.

www.amtrib.com

ourquadcities.com

At the Movies | “Shang-Chi & the Legend of 10 Rings”

It’s time for our weekly look at the movies! As always, Movie Mike is here is discuss last week’s hits and misses and preview the new films coming out this week! This week we have 1 new film, Shang-Chi & the Legend of the 10 Rings. For more Movie Mike...
Herald & Review

MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Cinderella,' ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ 'Candyman,' ‘Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed,’

Classic stories and fairy tales continue to make the content rounds, whether that’s because recognizable names are easier to sell, or perhaps because these old tales still have some life left in their lessons. Often these centuries-old stories work best when the time period is fully updated (eg., Amy Heckerling’s “Clueless”) or the modern lessons are subversively subsumed into the archaic era’s traditional customs and practices (eg., Autumn de Wilde’s “Emma”).
kiowacountypress.net

Movie Review - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Last month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek controversially referred to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" as "an interesting experiment." He was purportedly referring to the decision to release the film exclusively to theaters (as opposed to a simultaneous theatrical/streaming release), but some took the comment as dismissively referring to releasing a film with a predominantly Asian cast. I see it as an experiment on another front: trying to take advantage of the historically tricky Labor Day weekend. I don't know if it's because kids across the country are back to school or the transition out of summer blockbuster season, but Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the worst box office weekends of the year - not the worst holiday weekend, the worst weekend, period. Fortunately, even if the film is an "experiment," the experiment has paid off on all fronts. The film opened to $71 million, proving that the film could succeed without streaming, an Asian cast can carry a movie, and by nearly doubling the previous record, blockbuster openings are possible on Labor Day weekend. It helps that film itself is an above-average MCU entry that deserves its success.
tigermedianet.com

Tiger at the Theater – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is the latest film to emerge from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). After saying goodbye to one of the original Avengers, Natasha Romanoff, in Marvel Studio’s Black Widow, Marvel is now introducing us to a new character in the MCU. How does Shang-Chi hold up compared to the rest of the MCU films?
Simu Liu
CinemaBlend

Shang-Chi’s Director Teases Abomination’s Future In The MCU

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings lie ahead!. Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was filled with moments that surely delighted...
ComicBook

Shang-Chi Director Destin Daniel Cretton Says Working With Ben Kingsley Was "a Highlight of My Life"

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally playing in theatres and while it features an almost entirely new cast of MCU characters, there was one unexpected appearance from a returning actor. Ben Kingsley reprised his role as Trevor Slattery AKA the fake Mandarin from Iron Man 3, much to the delight of fans. Recently, director Destin Daniel Cretton has been sharing behind-the-scenes content from Shang-Chi's production on Instagram, and his latest post is a sweet tribute to Kingsley.
