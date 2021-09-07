Eagle football runs away with victory over Hillsboro Spartans

The Hood River Valley Eagles football team opened their 2021-2022 campaign exactly how they ended their previous one:. A convincing victory over Hillsboro. Last season Henry Buckles, Emilio Casteneda and Tanner Fletcher led the Eagles. Buckles and Casteneda anchored the offensive line, while Fletcher dominated running the ball. This summer Eagles Head Coach Caleb Sperry was tasked with trying to replicate a rushing game that led the state last year. On Thursday the Eagles defeated Hillsboro 42-6. They entered the game a much different team, but managed a the same result.