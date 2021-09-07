Legislative Update from State Senator Joey Hensley: Volunteer Spirit is Alive and Well

We’ve had a lot going on in the Senate and at the Capitol, and I have several topics to update for you this week. We’re currently working on congressional redistricting now that we have the final numbers from the U.S. Census. In order to ensure continued transparency and openness in the process, we held several town hall meetings statewide this summer as we prepare to redraw the boundaries for Oklahoma’s five congressional seats. The Legislature will also be accepting public map submissions through Oct. 10. Each person, who must be an Oklahoma citizen, is allowed one submission. Submissions must include a statewide plan for all five congressional districts. More information is available at www.oksenate.gov under Redistricting. Map submissions, comments and questions can all be submitted at [email protected].

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO