CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hellraiser Arrives In Dead By Daylight Today

By Daniel Tack
Game Informer Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs your soul prepared? Hellraiser, one of the ancient and revered horror movie franchises, has finally come to the asymmetric horror survival game Dead by Daylight. As the Cenobite, killer players can now chase down survivors with hooks. Of course, the iconic Hellraiser puzzle box also makes an appearance, tied to gameplay mechanics as well as both the survivors and killer try to find it inside a match. Here’s a trailer of Dwight messing around and finding out, much as many have throughout the Hellraiser series.

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead By Daylight#Dlc#Pinhead#Cenobites#Chatterer#Dbd#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology

Comments / 0

Community Policy