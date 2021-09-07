CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Micklos recognized for science education by ASCB

By Luis Sandoval
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid A. Micklos, the founder and executive director of the DNA Learning Center (DNALC) at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL), has been named the recipient of the 2021 Bruce Alberts Award for Excellence in Science Education by the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB). The award honors Micklos for his innovation and leadership in science education at the DNALC, the world’s first science center devoted to public genetics education. Established in 1988, the DNALC is the largest provider of genetics instruction at the pre-college level in the nation, providing hands-on science training to over 30,000 students in the New York area alone. The DNALC has a growing network, with 20 locations around the world. The newest site opened in 2021 at CUNY CityTech in Brooklyn, NY for summer camps.

