By the time the dust settled two-episode, one-hour fifth season finale of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty (check out our review here), "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" (directed by Kyounghee Lim and written by Siobhan Thompson) & "Rickmurai Jack" (directed by Jacob Hair and written by Jeff Loveness & Scott Marder) lived up to the title of "game-changer" and left viewers both excited and nervous about where things stand for our dimension-hopping duo. But while it feels like Rick and Morty have turned a corner in a good way with their relationship dynamic, that wasn't the case earlier when Rick partnered with two crows for a long run of adventures that were given their very own anime treatment. And we're not gonna lie. We need more Rick and Two Crows. We're not talking comic books or anything like that. Nope, we need either a miniseries or at least a standalone episode where we check in on one of their adventures (and meet that cast of fascinating allies and enemies).

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO