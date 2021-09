BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Some may call it a dream, while others call it a goal, but for Chris Oladokun playing quarterback was a vision. “My Dad asked me, like I always used to watch football growing up and I finally went to play flag football, and he was like ‘well, what do you want to play’ and I was like I told him ‘quarterback’ and he was like ‘are you sure?’ and I was like ‘yeah!’ And he was like ‘why do you want to play QB?’ The camera always on them, they always have the ball, that’s what I was attracted to,” SDSU Quarterback Chris Oladokun said.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 12 DAYS AGO