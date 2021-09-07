CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgeport, WV

Jerry Wayne Pence Jr.

By Master Control
WDTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Wayne Pence Jr., 52, of Bridgeport, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at United Hospital Center. He was born in Kansas City, MO on April 4, 1969, son of the late Jerry Wayne Pence and Lavonia Jacobs Pence. Jerry is survived by his sister, Lenore Heinzman and her husband David of Grafton; nephews, David Christopher Heinzman of Grafton, Cameron Heinzman of Elkins, and Trevor Heinzman of Grafton; and a niece, Desirae Sparks and her husband Robert of Stonewood. Jerry was a graduate of Flemington High School and a member of All Saints Catholic Church. He was an avid WVU football fan as well as a fan of Dale Earnhardt and Nascar. Jerry loved people and was a true social butterfly. He enjoyed going to Almost Heaven Desserts and the mall. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Allen Funeral Home, 215 East Main St., Bridgeport, WV 26330, to assist with funeral costs. The family will hold a celebration of life in Jerry’s memory on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Bridgeport Recreation Complex, 425 Forrester Boulevard, Bridgeport, WV 26330, at 2 p.m. The family has entrusted the arrangements to Ford Funeral Home, Allen Chapel, 215 East Main St., Bridgeport, WV 26330. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com.

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport, WV
Obituaries
City
Stonewood, WV
State
Kansas State
City
Wayne, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Grafton, WV
City
Elkins, WV
Fox News

North Korea says 'strategic' long-range cruise missiles hit targets in test

North Korea said Monday that it successfully tested newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, the first known testing activity in months, underscoring how the country continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States. The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Earnhardt
The Hill

Man with bayonet and machete arrested near DNC headquarters: police

A California man was arrested near the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters early Monday morning after Capitol Police found a bayonet and machete in his car. Donald Craighead, 44, was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons after a Capitol Police officer pulled him over and found the weapons in his truck, which are illegal in Washington, D.C., authorities noted.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy