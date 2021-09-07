Smart Insulin Pens Market Bigger Than Expected | Emperra, Roche, Diamesco

The global solar vehicle market size was USD 290.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,899.7 Million in 2027 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady growth can be attributed to increasing awareness and concerns regarding environmental degradation due to impact of air pollution and depleting fossil fuel resources. In addition, initiatives focused on shifting away from non-renewable and more eco-friendly energy resources is another key factor driving market growth. Increasing spending capacity and rising sales of fossil fuel-powered vehicles is rapidly becoming a major concern, especially in rapidly developing economies. Stringent norms by regulatory bodies to control carbon emission levels from conventional fossil fuel-powered vehicles is having a positive impact on vehicle manufacturers globally.

INDUSTRY ・ 9 HOURS AGO