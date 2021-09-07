Mobile Digital Radiography(DR) Market Strong Performance, Outlook Positive | GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare

Increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and growing number of surgical procedures are key market growth drivers. The global anesthesia CO2 absorbent market size is expected to reach USD 122.0 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 8%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Key factors driving the market revenue growth are increasing cases of chronic and infectious conditions, rising number of fatal accidents, growing number of surgical procedures, and increasing usage of advanced anesthetic tools and devices. Rise in geriatric population worldwide and growing prevalence of neurological conditions, cardiovascular disorders, and respiratory diseases, which require surgical intervention are some other major factors responsible for the global market growth. Rising demand for anesthesia disposables and stringent regulations regarding the use of anesthetic drugs and equipment further bolster market growth to a significant extent. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation, and several other regulatory bodies have imposed certain safety guidelines for the use of anesthesia disposables.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO