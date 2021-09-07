CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb detained on failure-to-appear warrant

By Mike Klis 9News
Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to court records, Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb was detained Tuesday on a failure-to-appear warrant stemming from traffic infractions. Chubb was charged May 6 for misdemeanor driving under restraint and also for having his license plates expired for 60-plus days. He was scheduled to appear in Arapahoe County court on August 6. When he didn’t appear, a warrant was issued for failure to appear. He was detained Tuesday, according to court records.

