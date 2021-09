Taegen Burns has accomplished a lot in her short career. Since making her debut in the Lifetime TV movie Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland in 2017, she's also had roles in Lionsgate's I Can Only Imagine (2018), Netflix's Dumplin' (2018), and the indie film Blue Ridge (2020) for Imagicomm Entertainment. The actress is starring in her second Disney+ series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, after the astronaut series The Right Stuff. I spoke to Burns about her latest film, the Lionsgate crime thriller The Gateway. The film follows a social worker (Shea Whigham) assigned to the care of the daughter of a single mother intervening when the dad returns from prison and lures them into a life of crime.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO