AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock News and Forecast: Can the apes break $48?

AMC stock is getting stuck and rangebound. The entertainment giant shares need to break $48 soon to remain bullish. If it breaks below $40, the chart turns neutral. AMC is at a key juncture in the short-term trading view. The stock surged back into the minds of retail investors in late August with a powerful 20% move, but since then it has largely been treading water, going sideways with little strong direction evident. Something needs to happen to keep the momentum going and get things moving again. The initial move on August 24 took the stock up through the key resistance at $40, and so breaking out of the late summer range. Consolidating after a breakout is good, but consolidate for too long and the move loses power and bears start to circle. This is exactly what is happening to AMC. The next big resistance is $48 and AMC stock needs to get through sooner rather than later.