Tales of Arise Gets New English Trailer; ‘Forge Your Own Path’, Discussing Cast, World, Combat, and More

This week’s new release round-up has been bothersome to compile, simply because publishers can’t settle on a single date. Sonic Colours: Ultimate was available Friday for those who purchased the deluxe edition, while the standard edition is out this week. Hoping to purchase the retail release? That’s now out in October due to a manufacturing hiccup. WRC 10 launched in Europe last week, whereas US gamers get it this week. Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions? That had a digital release last week but gains a retail release on Friday. The same goes for Family Trainer on Switch. Cel-shaded shooter RICO London, meanwhile, was seemingly hit by a last-minute delay.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO