Tales of Arise Gets New English Trailer; ‘Forge Your Own Path’, Discussing Cast, World, Combat, and More
Bandai Namco has shared a brand new trailer for the upcoming action JRPG, Tales of Arise. This trailer is hefty as it briefly discusses the setting of the game, some members of the diverse cast, the battle system, and several more intricate aspects. It’s absolutely a trailer worth viewing if you’ve wanted to view more of what this game has to offer ahead of its release later this week.noisypixel.net
Comments / 0