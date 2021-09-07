Paul Klee: Self-deprecating jokes aside, Larry Walker carries Rockies into Baseball Hall of Fame

DENVER — Does Larry Walker know?

He must know. Has to. The great Don Baylor called him “the most talented player I ever had.” Baseball Hall of Fame voters put him in, in his final year of candidacy. National League MVP, three-time batting champ, seven Gold Gloves, seven-time All-Star, hit .303 in the postseason.

He must know how good he was, right? Awesome good. Remember that one time good.

“As you’ll hear in my speech” during the Hall of Fame induction Wednesday in Cooperstown, N.Y., Walker said the other day, “I don’t feel I’m a Hall of Famer in anything.”

Sorry, is this real humility from a bazillionaire pro athlete? I’m going to need a minute.

Either Walker truly doesn’t know — still, now, 16 years after he retired — or he’s a Hall of Fame actor as well. While conducting the obligatory Zoom call with media, Walker covered the bases on the humility diamond. Touched 'em all.

“I take everything in my life as just an average guy,” he said.

“I don’t think I’m very good at coaching.”

“I didn’t consider myself good enough to be a big-league ballplayer.”

“Baseball came knocking on my door. I didn’t necessarily knock on its.”

OK, start with the last one. Larry Walker is the second Canadian voted into the Hall of Fame. The first was Fergie Jenkins in 1991. Both grew up hockey players, of course, and Walker did not grow up with Little League or high school baseball. But he was a freak athlete, the best I’ve seen play here, and being a freak athlete has a way of filling in cracks that do exist.

There were no cracks with Larry Walker on the baseball diamond.

“Six-tool guy,” Baylor once told Sports Illustrated.

One day when Walker was a teenager he was on his way to a hockey workout. He was buddies with Cam Neely, now the president of the Bruins, and Rick Herbert, a former draft pick of the Blackhawks. Herbert’s dad drove young Larry to the rink in Swift Current, B.C., and when they arrived Larry had a change of heart.

“I just said, ‘You know what? This isn’t for me,’” Walker recalled, and not long after he earned a spot on the Canadian Junior National baseball team through a tryout. Must be nice, huh? Like I was saying, freak athlete.

Baseball’s grateful. Eighteen-year-old me is grateful. The Rockies are grateful.

Right, the Rockies. He’s the first Rockies player to go into the Hall of Fame, but you already knew that. Why he chose the Rockies in free agency in 1995 is pretty interesting. One, Denver reminded him of home in British Columbia — the mountains, the hunting, the fishing, outdoors, not too big (then). His getaway to this day is a cabin in British Columbia, though COVID-19 has kept him away from his “comfort place” for two years now. He lives in Palm Beach, Fla. Two, and this was the main draw, Walker had seen the wild, enormous crowds at Mile High and sought to live that life.

“That was very exciting to see how hungry the Colorado fan base was for baseball,” he said.

As the first Rockies player inducted, “I hope it opens the door for other ones,” he said.

“I chose Colorado and now I get to put that ‘CR’ on my cap on a plaque on the wall to represent that organization,” Walker said.

Walker spent a decade with the Rockies, 1995-2004. Slashed .334/.426/.618 with an OPS of 1.043. With a glove he covered more ground than dirt, and, when asked for his favorite defensive memory, cracked it was that time at Dodger Stadium when he caught a foul ball and handed the baseball to a kid: “With two outs.”

Dodgers infielder Jose Offerman tagged up and went from first to third.

“I don’t put myself on a pedestal and never have in anything,” Walker said.

Larry Walker knows. Poke fun at yourself that many times, on the doorstep of the Hall of Fame, and you know how good you were. Wednesday in Cooperstown the world will know, too.