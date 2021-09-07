Kelsey Barnard Clark is a 2021 Woman of Impact

“A place where people are welcome.” Without hesitation, Kelsey Barnard Clark is confident in what she wants the legacy of her life to be. Spend just five minutes with the Top Chef winner and she’ll prove her southern roots run deep with down-to-earth and comforting conversation. Whether it be at her restaurant, KBC, in historic downtown Dothan, or in her own home with her husband and two children, Clark’s focus is always on the people around her.