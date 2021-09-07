Georgia A Potter

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleGeorgia A Potter, 61, of Orange, passed away on September 5, in Beaumont. Born on December 20, 1959, she was the daughter of Clifton Kirkpatrick and Georgann Kirkpatrick. Georgia was a woman of simple pleasures. She loved her children and grandchildren deeply, often spoiling them with the best peacan pie ever baked. She enjoyed watching the hummingbirds, going out shopping with her best friend, and going to the beach. She will be deeply missed by all those who held her close.

