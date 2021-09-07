High school sports results (Friday-Saturday): Top-ranked Roosevelt opens football season in dominating fashion

Severance, University compete in Cheyenne Mountain Stampede, in Colorado Springs: Local programs University and Severance competed in the annual pre-state meet, on the same course the state meets will take place on in October, the Norris Penrose Event Center. Alamosa won the Class 3A boys team title (34 points) and the 3A girls team title (21). University (136) finished seventh in the boys team standings, one spot ahead of Severance (159). Individually, University junior Owen Bonnell finished 17th (19:28.40) in the boys 3A meet. Severance sophomore Roy Brocker was the Silver Knights’ highest boys placer, finishing 26th (19:58.60). Severance placed fifth (120) in the girls team standings, while University’s girls finished seventh (143). Silver Knights sophomore Hanna Schissler finished 10th, individually (22:11.70). University junior Kate Harvey placed 14th (23:12.80) in the girls race. Highland’s Kole Rodriguez placed 85th in the boys 2A meet (23:15.2), while Highland’s Caitlyn O’Rand was the highest placing local girl in 2A, placing 69th (30:34.2).