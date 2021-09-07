CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children make up more than a quarter of the weekly US Covid-19 cases, pediatricians' group says

News Channel Nebraska
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren now represent more than a quarter -- or 26.8% -- of weekly Covid-19 cases nationwide, according to data released Tuesday from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). The update comes as schools across the US have been in session or are getting into full swing. Experts have encouraged adults...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

