WATCH: Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk train with Lakers' Phil Handy

By Sanjesh Singh
 6 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers will have two fresh young guards in the backcourt next season, Kendrick Nunn and Malik Monk.

Nunn, 26, arrived in Los Angeles on a two-year deal worth the full taxpayer MLE, so he represents L.A.’s biggest signing from free agency who wasn’t a Laker previously; he broke out with the Miami Heat the last two seasons.

Monk, 23, came to L.A. on a one-year deal for the minimum after being the odd man out on the Charlotte Hornets roster.

Both have plenty of promise to boost Los Angeles’ offensive production this season, especially considering their abilities to hit 3-pointers in various ways to keep defenses honest.

As the two prepare for what should be a busy season, they’re already in the gym putting work in with Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy, via @HashtagLakerPod on Twitter (h/t SHOWTIME FORUM):

Handy has been involved in workouts for other Lakers throughout the offseason. He worked out Talen Horton-Tucker and recording artist J. Cole earlier in the summer and Carmelo Anthony recently.

Lakers photos: Best of LeBron James' 2020-21 season

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

