LULAC files federal court action moments after new Texas voter law is signed

AUSTIN- The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) today issued the following statement in taking federal court action after the passage and signing of Texas SB1. LULAC and its legal team of Domingo Garcia and Luis Roberto Vera Jr., filed together in the Western District of Texas, Austin Division with its attorneys, Mark Elias and Uzoma N. Nkwonta. LULAC, Voto Latino, Texas Alliance for Retired Americans, and Texas AFT are urging declaratory and injunctive relief against Texas elections officials because the new voting restrictions violate the 1st and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution and will have a severe and disproportionate impact on hispanics, blacks, and other communities of color.