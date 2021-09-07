CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Following a Two-Year Renovation, Northern California’s Sea Ranch Lodge Reopens This Fall

dwell.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the heart of architect Al Boeke’s 1960s seaside community is the Sea Ranch Lodge, which has now been revitalized for a new generation. Drive some 100 miles north of San Francisco and you’ll arrive at Sea Ranch, a ’60s development along the rugged Sonoma Coast known for its clusters of shed roofs, a weather-worn look, and a way of living inspired by the utopian ideals of its era. Al Broeke, the planner and architect who envisioned the community, relied on a talented team to create a design that, to this day, sets a high bar for living in harmony with the land.

www.dwell.com

