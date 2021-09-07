Following a Two-Year Renovation, Northern California’s Sea Ranch Lodge Reopens This Fall
At the heart of architect Al Boeke’s 1960s seaside community is the Sea Ranch Lodge, which has now been revitalized for a new generation. Drive some 100 miles north of San Francisco and you’ll arrive at Sea Ranch, a ’60s development along the rugged Sonoma Coast known for its clusters of shed roofs, a weather-worn look, and a way of living inspired by the utopian ideals of its era. Al Broeke, the planner and architect who envisioned the community, relied on a talented team to create a design that, to this day, sets a high bar for living in harmony with the land.www.dwell.com
