Genomic Analysis of Lung Cancer in Never Smokers Identifies Three Molecular Subtypes

A genomic analysis of lung cancer in people with no history of smoking has found that a majority of these tumors arise from the accumulation of mutations caused by natural processes in the body. The international team of scientists, led by researchers at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), carried out high-coverage whole-genome sequencing (WGS) of 232 lung cancers from people who have never smoked. Their results identified, for the first time, three molecular subtypes of lung cancer in never smokers (LCINS).