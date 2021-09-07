CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Answering five questions about Iowa State after week one

By Ben Visser For the Journal
The Exponent
The Exponent
 6 days ago

AMES — Iowa State’s greatest strength hasn’t changed much since Oct. 7, 2017.

It’s Jon Heacock’s defense.

Oct. 7, 2017 was when the Cyclones and Heacock debuted their defense against then-No. 3 Oklahoma. It was a game Iowa State won 38-31 with walk-on fourth-string quarterback Kyle Kempt at the helm. The 31 points was the second fewest points Oklahoma scored that season, led by Hiesman winner Baker Mayfield.

The defense has only gotten more refined since that game and now Iowa State routinely sits at the top of all the defensive metrics in the Big 12.

The Cyclones are in their fifth season running the defense and teams still haven’t figured it out.

Dating back to last season, over the last six games, Iowa State’s defense has allowed just 13 second-half points. Six of those points came against West Virginia when Iowa State had its second and third string players in for the second half. If a team doesn’t score early against Iowa State, it’s going to be in for a long day.

Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson compared the defense to a weighted blanket. While it weighs down and smothers opposing offenses, it gives Iowa State’s offensive players a warm fuzzy feeling knowing they can trust it.

“Our defense is great,” Hutchinson said. “You know how Iowa gets really cold in the winter and you get a weighted blanket and you put it on yourself and you feel really warm and cozy? That’s how I feel when I watch our defense.”

Where are Iowa State’s areas of improvement?

The Cyclones played far from a perfect game against UNI in week one but the biggest area Iowa State needs to get ironed out is offensive execution.

The Cyclones have the nation’s leading rusher from last season in Breece Hall and he had a tough time finding gaps and creases on Saturday.

Both Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and Hall said Hall was just inches away from breaking a few loose if the blockers could’ve held their blocks for a split second longer.

The Cyclones were also bitten by the penalty bug after Tarique Milton hauled in a 34-yard reception. Iowa State was called for holding and a false start on the next two plays and was eventually forced to punt on a 4th and 12 on the UNI side of the 50-yard line. Iowa State can’t let penalties cost them against Iowa.

“Offensively, just a couple of areas where we were a hair off on a couple little things,” Campbell said. “To be completely honest, it was a lot of things you’d expect from a first game.”

Who are Iowa State’s key players - offense?

This might seem like the easy way out, but it’s the truth. Iowa State’s key offensive players are Breece Hall and Brock Purdy.

The two First-Team All-Big 12 selections from a year ago are the engine that moves Iowa State’s offense. While Purdy played well last week, completing 21 of his 26 passes, Hall had a tough time finding space.

Iowa State and Purdy made UNI pay for loading the box twice on Saturday with a 39-yard pass to Hutchinson and a 34-yard pass to Milton. Purdy might have to make a few more of those plays to get things opened up for Hall, who rushed for just 69 yards against the Panthers.”

Who are Iowa State’s key players - defense?

Unfortunately, there’s no easy-way out for me on this one. I’d like to pick McDonald, Rose and Greg Eisworth, but according to the arbitrary rules laid out by my editor, I have to pick two.

Rose is a lock, so he’s in as a key player. Now, it’s just between McDonald and Eisworth. And the second key player is … safety Greg Eisworth!

Rose is among the best linebackers in the nation as an All American and he hasn’t fallen off any, recording 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and two QB hurries against UNI.

Eisworth is the second pick because of his role on the defense. The job for safeties in most defenses is to defend the pass and defend the run, secondarily. But with Iowa State having just a four or five-man box with regularity, Eisworth and the safeties are expected to help fit and fill gaps against the run.

Who should be GameDay guest picker?

ESPN screwed up two years ago when they brought in that one country singer who had no ties to either school and that no one remembers to be the guest picker.

It was a vanilla pick where they tried to please everyone but ended up pleasing no one. No offense to that random country singer whose name I've long forgotten.

The World-Wide Leader needs to atone for its milquetoast of a guest picker and go with the one guy who brings enough bravado, the whole state will tremble with excitement.

That man is Dan McCarney.

He has ties to both Iowa and Iowa State and putting a microphone in front of his face always makes for great entertainment. The only caveat is the show’s producer will need to be ready because once McCarney gets going and gets hyped, he can get a little fast and loose with the curse words. ESPN will just need to make sure the sound person is using the five-second tape delay to their full advantage.

“Windier than a Dan McCarney press conference,” is an oft used phrase in Cyclone land for a reason. The man is known for speaking with passion and excitement and it’d make for truly incredible TV.

Leave the country singers in Tennessee.

Bring Danny Mac back.

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Oklahoma St Preview Football

Oklahoma State preparing for first game on famed blue turf at Boise State. The Oklahoma State Cowboys will do something they’ve never done Saturday when they visit Albertsons Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff on FOX Sports 1: they’ll play on blue turf.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Exponent

9/12/21 Purdue 3, Colorado 1

The Purdue soccer team extended two of its win streaks today by beating Colorado, 3-1. The Boilers (5-1-2) have won three straight and five in a row at Folk Field. Purdue trailed early in the game, 1-0, after Colorado (4-3) scored in the 17th minute. However, senior midfielder Aly Miekle tied the game in the 30th minute. Two more second half goals – by senior forward Ally Mussallem and freshman forward Sydney Boudreau – in the 53rd and 62nd minute sealed the win for Purdue. On the defensive end, senior goal keeper Marissa Bova finished with seven saves. The Boilers will open the Big Ten season at 2 p.m., Sept. 19 at Nebraska (4-4).
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Local
Iowa College Sports
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
The Exponent

Passing the test

Saturday’s game against UConn was a test for the Purdue football team. It wasn’t about whether Purdue would win; the Boilermakers (2-0) were favored by 35 points at kickoff and the advanced stats site Game On Paper set the team’s pregame win percentage at 97.7%. The question was never “Will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

John Emery Jr.

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU running back John Emery Jr. has been ruled academically ineligible for the remainder of the 2021 season, coach Ed Orgeron confirmed in his Monday press conference.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Exponent

Purdue will host in-person Homecoming events

Purdue will host in-person Homecoming events this year, the university announced in a Purdue news release. Themed "Giant Leaps Home," the events will span from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2. The university will combine virtual and in-person events for a weeklong celebration leading up to that day’s football game at Ross-Ade Stadium to maximize participation, the release says.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Purdue Volleyball: Boilers split weekend in Cincinnati

An early hot start came to a close against what was arguably Purdue’s toughest challenge of the season. A four-team tournament featuring then-No. 6 Purdue (5-1), then-No. 10 Louisville (8-0), Lipscomb (1-6) and Xavier (4-4) ended in just one closely contested match. The Musketeers and Bison duked it out for five straight sets, with the Musketeers winning by just 3 points in the last frame.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Purdy
Person
Danny Mac
Person
Jon Heacock
The Exponent

9/9/21 Purdue 2, Kansas State 0

The Purdue soccer team extended its winning streak at Folk Field to four games as the Boilermakers beat Kansas State, 2-0, on Thursday. Purdue is now 4-1-2, with its lone loss coming on the road to Notre Dame. Even without regular starters senior forwards Sydney Duarte and Sarah Griffith, Purdue kept up the offensive pressure the entire game, finishing with 21 shots with 8 of those shots being on goal. Sophomore midfielder Emily Mathews started Purdue off with a goal in the 25th minute while freshman Gracie Dunaway extended Purdue's lead in the 83rd minute. It was the first career goal for both of the players. Purdue plays Colorado next at 1 p.m., Sunday at Folk Field.
KANSAS STATE
The Exponent

No. 6 Purdue volleyball moves to 5-1 on win over Lipscomb

Powered by four Boilermakers hitting above .400, No. 6 Purdue (5-1) took down Lipscomb (1-6) in straight sets (25-22, 25-22, 25-17) to close the Xavier University Tournament. On Friday, the Boilermakers lost to No. 10 Louisville in straight sets, 25-10, 25-16 and 25-21. No. 6 Purdue bounced back from its...
SPORTS
The Exponent

Aaron Fletcher: More than just a coach

Two days before Missouri football's season opener against Central Michigan, Aaron Fletcher was 820 miles from Faurot Field. The man in charge of the Tigers' secondary was on the job in Houston to see four-star 2022 commit Marcus Scott II before his second high school game of the season, according to the coach's Twitter account.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#Cyclones#Uni#Panthers#Mcdonald Rose#Gameday
The Exponent

Badgers football NEEDS HEADLINE

As he quickly turned the corner and got around the edge of the offensive line, Nick Herbig saw he had a direct line the quarterback. The University of Wisconsin sophomore outside linebacker was barely touched by Penn State sophomore right tackle Caeden Wallace. Herbig got a good jump on the third-and-15 snap, maintained his lane up the field to get Wallace to widen out, then brought his right forearm down hard across Wallace’s hands. Herbig’s move didn’t allow Wallace to get his hands engaged in the block and got him off balance, which let Herbig turn the corner and sack quarterback Sean Clifford 2.56 seconds after the snap, by a State Journal stopwatch.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

Ben Key

Key part of growing Aussie community in American football, SEC. Key, the first Australian player rostered by Missouri, appeared in two games in 2020.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

Purdue Soccer: Boilers go all in on offense to beat Wildcats

A conventional soccer game saw the Purdue women's soccer team take a more unconventional path to victory for head coach Drew Roff on Thursday night. In a 2-0 win against Kansas State (4-3) at Folk Field, the Boilermakers (4-1-2) took the opportunity to experiment with their lineup and go almost all-in on offensive firepower with a large assortment of midfielders in the rotation.
The Exponent

Big Ten announces Purdue basketball schedules

The final part of Purdue basketball's schedules is officially complete. In a schedule reveal featuring former Boilermaker Robbie Hummel, both the men's and women's 18-game conference schedule was released on the Big Ten Network Wednesday afternoon. The men's team will start off its 18-game slate against Iowa on Dec. 3,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

Purdue Football: Offense seeks bigger plays

The Purdue football offense is trying to significantly increase yardage on the road after a successful home opener on Saturday. The Boilermakers led Oregon State with 88 net rushing yards and 313 net passing yards Saturday, but the Beavers averaged more yardage per attempt at 7.5 yards per pass and 3.1 yards per rush. Purdue had four more passing attempts and eight more passing attempts than the Beavers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy