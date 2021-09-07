Answering five questions about Iowa State after week one

AMES — Iowa State’s greatest strength hasn’t changed much since Oct. 7, 2017.

It’s Jon Heacock’s defense.

Oct. 7, 2017 was when the Cyclones and Heacock debuted their defense against then-No. 3 Oklahoma. It was a game Iowa State won 38-31 with walk-on fourth-string quarterback Kyle Kempt at the helm. The 31 points was the second fewest points Oklahoma scored that season, led by Hiesman winner Baker Mayfield.

The defense has only gotten more refined since that game and now Iowa State routinely sits at the top of all the defensive metrics in the Big 12.

The Cyclones are in their fifth season running the defense and teams still haven’t figured it out.

Dating back to last season, over the last six games, Iowa State’s defense has allowed just 13 second-half points. Six of those points came against West Virginia when Iowa State had its second and third string players in for the second half. If a team doesn’t score early against Iowa State, it’s going to be in for a long day.

Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson compared the defense to a weighted blanket. While it weighs down and smothers opposing offenses, it gives Iowa State’s offensive players a warm fuzzy feeling knowing they can trust it.

“Our defense is great,” Hutchinson said. “You know how Iowa gets really cold in the winter and you get a weighted blanket and you put it on yourself and you feel really warm and cozy? That’s how I feel when I watch our defense.”

Where are Iowa State’s areas of improvement?

The Cyclones played far from a perfect game against UNI in week one but the biggest area Iowa State needs to get ironed out is offensive execution.

The Cyclones have the nation’s leading rusher from last season in Breece Hall and he had a tough time finding gaps and creases on Saturday.

Both Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and Hall said Hall was just inches away from breaking a few loose if the blockers could’ve held their blocks for a split second longer.

The Cyclones were also bitten by the penalty bug after Tarique Milton hauled in a 34-yard reception. Iowa State was called for holding and a false start on the next two plays and was eventually forced to punt on a 4th and 12 on the UNI side of the 50-yard line. Iowa State can’t let penalties cost them against Iowa.

“Offensively, just a couple of areas where we were a hair off on a couple little things,” Campbell said. “To be completely honest, it was a lot of things you’d expect from a first game.”

Who are Iowa State’s key players - offense?

This might seem like the easy way out, but it’s the truth. Iowa State’s key offensive players are Breece Hall and Brock Purdy.

The two First-Team All-Big 12 selections from a year ago are the engine that moves Iowa State’s offense. While Purdy played well last week, completing 21 of his 26 passes, Hall had a tough time finding space.

Iowa State and Purdy made UNI pay for loading the box twice on Saturday with a 39-yard pass to Hutchinson and a 34-yard pass to Milton. Purdy might have to make a few more of those plays to get things opened up for Hall, who rushed for just 69 yards against the Panthers.”

Who are Iowa State’s key players - defense?

Unfortunately, there’s no easy-way out for me on this one. I’d like to pick McDonald, Rose and Greg Eisworth, but according to the arbitrary rules laid out by my editor, I have to pick two.

Rose is a lock, so he’s in as a key player. Now, it’s just between McDonald and Eisworth. And the second key player is … safety Greg Eisworth!

Rose is among the best linebackers in the nation as an All American and he hasn’t fallen off any, recording 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and two QB hurries against UNI.

Eisworth is the second pick because of his role on the defense. The job for safeties in most defenses is to defend the pass and defend the run, secondarily. But with Iowa State having just a four or five-man box with regularity, Eisworth and the safeties are expected to help fit and fill gaps against the run.

Who should be GameDay guest picker?

ESPN screwed up two years ago when they brought in that one country singer who had no ties to either school and that no one remembers to be the guest picker.

It was a vanilla pick where they tried to please everyone but ended up pleasing no one. No offense to that random country singer whose name I've long forgotten.

The World-Wide Leader needs to atone for its milquetoast of a guest picker and go with the one guy who brings enough bravado, the whole state will tremble with excitement.

That man is Dan McCarney.

He has ties to both Iowa and Iowa State and putting a microphone in front of his face always makes for great entertainment. The only caveat is the show’s producer will need to be ready because once McCarney gets going and gets hyped, he can get a little fast and loose with the curse words. ESPN will just need to make sure the sound person is using the five-second tape delay to their full advantage.

“Windier than a Dan McCarney press conference,” is an oft used phrase in Cyclone land for a reason. The man is known for speaking with passion and excitement and it’d make for truly incredible TV.

Leave the country singers in Tennessee.

Bring Danny Mac back.