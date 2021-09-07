CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryce Young & Will Reichard earn SEC Weekly honors recognition

By AJ Spurr
 6 days ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide took down the No. 14 ranked Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta on Saturday to kickoff their 2021 seasons. The game ended with an Alabama win, which looked effortless, as the fourth quarter ended with a score of 44-13.

Alabama’s win could be credited to many different players, but there are two that not only stood above the rest of their team, but the SEC overall.

Quarterback Bryce Young, who made his debut as the starting quarterback, was named the SEC’s offensive player of the week. He tallied 344 passing yards and four passing touchdowns among other impressive accolades from Saturday.

Kicker Will Reichard was named the SEC’s special teams player of the week. He did not miss a single kick all season in 2020, and the streak continues into the 2021 season, as he drilled three field goals and five extra points.

