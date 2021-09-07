CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stakeholders advocate federal funding for Cascadia rail line

By TJ Martinell
thelens.news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Sound Transit struggles with project cost overruns and delayed timelines for its light rail system, a group of Washington elected officials and businesses are advocating the federal government back a proposed regional high-speed rail (HSR) line. The July letter to the Washington state congressional delegation touts the “bullet train” as a way to improve business ties with British Columbia and transportation amid population growth.

