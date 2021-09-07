CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Kölsch Night

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrink like you're in Cologne at Dovetail's Kölsch Night, where you'll experience traditional Kölsch service. How does it work? Each beer is served in a 200-millilitre glass from circular trays that hold multiple beers. Whenever your beer is emptied, it will be replaced with another full glass—and your coaster will be marked. When you're done drinking Kölsch (it will be the only beer served during the evening), just put your coaster on top of your glass and you'll be charged for the number of beers you drank.

Related
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander Brewing Company beer wins national contest

Local News Published 09/12/2021 4:45PM, Last Updated 09/13/2021 1:24PM. Rhinelander - This year's US Open Beer Championship recognized two Rhinelander beers as winners. The Rhinelander Brewing Company entered five beers into the contest with more than 8,000 other entries. Ultimately, it was their Magnum XL bourbon barrel-aged double IPA that took gold and the Hodag Irish Red Ale that took silver. The Magnum XL is unique as an IPA while the Irish Red Ale is special for sentimental reasons.
RHINELANDER, WI
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Burger night bonanza

When you think beyond the usual combos, a world of juicy flavor awaits. You can pack a pita with a bright salmon-and-spinach patty; beef up a classic with a quick chili sauce and corn chips; or veg out with an herb-filled chickpea number. Everyone will flip for these evening specials.
RECIPES
Southlake Style

A Starry Night

The Dallas Cowboys’ world headquarters and practice facility, The Star, gives fans a place to celebrate America’s Team. This 91-acre campus located in Frisco includes the Ford Center, the High School Football Tribute, the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor Walk, the Tostitos Championship Plaza and much more. Here are some key destinations to check out when you get the chance to explore this unique facility.
DALLAS, TX
richmondmagazine.com

All Night Long

The owner of Up All Night Bakery, Jonathan Highfield, is a seasoned pastry chef and former culinary instructor. “It’s a very small industry,” baker Jonathan Highfield says as he whizzes around the kitchen of his 450-square-foot space in Lakeside. So small, in fact, that the veteran pastry chef met Sub...
FOOD & DRINKS
Miami New Times

Best Jazz Night

Fanatics make a point to visit jazz clubs in the South and Northeast that were revolutionary decades ago. They sit in dusty rooms, pay too much for cocktails with too little booze in them, and fight the boredom that comes with watching old cats trying to replicate the traditional sounds that they, and the rest of us, though afraid to admit it, are a little tired of hearing at this point. They ought to take themselves to Little River, where, hidden among quaint old houses and warehouse spaces is a sprawling jungle called the Center for Subtropical Affairs. A nursery and "ecological learning center" by day, this botanical serves up cutting-edge live music, original cocktails, and a plethora of Instagram-worthy backdrops by night. It feels like you discovered something when you walk into the place, which at first glance looks to be some guy's backyard. But it's not. Every Thursday is Jazz Night, which draws some of Miami's finest musicians. The place is huge: You can easily find a spot to sit and chat with friends or mack on your date without being a jerk and interrupting the performers. Or, you know, you could find a seat near the stage and have your mind melted by the crazy sounds Miami's jazz kids are concocting these days.
MIAMI, FL
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

NFIA Music Night is back

After being forced to skip last year, the music night in Benoit Square saw a pretty good crowd of about 150 turn out to listen to oldies and dance the night away. The annual North Fairhaven Improvement Association Music Night was a little different this year, but spirits were as upbeat as always.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
rockvillenights.com

Rockville Nights

Renovations are ahead for the McDonald's at 16701 Crabbs Branch Way in The Grove shopping center. Unlike the complete overhaul seen at the other McDonald's in Derwood recently, this project will update the interior of the restaurant. This location already got a remodel to a newer McDonald's exterior design in...
RESTAURANTS
sunset.com

Oktoberfest Beers: Why You Should Be Drinking Kölsch Styles Made in the West

You can technically only get authentic Kölsch in Germany. But West Coast makers are brewing up inspired versions. The annual Oktoberfest in Munich is canceled. Summer is coming to a close. All the more reason to drag out these last few dog days with German-style beers. And we’re not just talking about boots full of festival-inspired Märzen. Enter: Kölsch.
DRINKS
Lifestyle
Drinks
Food & Drinks
winespectator.com

10 Spirited Sonoma Zinfandels at 90+ Points

The grill beckons in the waning days of summer, and few wines are as versatile with barbecue as California Zinfandel. That sort of hearty, flame-licked food finds a tasty partner with big, bold Zin. The new-release wines below fit that bill deliciously. They are all from California's Zin heartland, Sonoma County, and earned outstanding scores on Wine Spectator's 100-point scale.
DRINKS
Time Out Global

This secret London treehouse is serving up some classy Margaritas

We all love a treehouse (thanks George Clarke and B*Witched). But do you know what most of us love more? A treehouse that serves churros and Margaritas. ​Madera, an organic Californian-Mexican restaurant on the fifteenth floor of The Treehouse Hotel delivers, serving up a spicy brunch menu and 360 degree views of the London skyline.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Dine in, dine out at Bugis Town – it’s up to you

Partake in The Joy Of Good Eats at Bugis Town happening till September 26. Food from Singapore hails from everywhere – and while that is being championed widely at the Singapore Food Festival, it is at Bugis Town where it is being celebrated for a month. At The Joy Of Good Eats campaign in Bugis Town – that’s Bugis Junction, Bugis+ and Bugis Street – all things food take centrestage from August 27 to September 26. If you happen to be in the area, here are some reasons to stick around – and if you’re hungry and putting out the feelers on what to eat next, a trip to Bugis Town will satiate your hunger.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Boozy Speed Rack bartending competition comes to NYC this month

A worldwide bartending competition for womxn+ will shake and stir things up at the Graduate Hotel Roosevelt Island this month. The ninth edition of Speed Rack gathers bar professionals from all over the country to compete in boozy feats in front of a crowd emboldened by alcohol to cheer and jeer. This year, sixteen hopefuls will battle for the tipple title.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Global

Where to get a Negroni in Singapore

The Negroni is a classic cocktail that has long been enjoyed, and celebrated, by people all around the world. For more than 100 years, bar-goers have been reaching out for this bittersweet tipple before a good meal – not just because it stimulates one’s appetite as an apertivo drink – but for its refreshing, delicious, and well-balanced flavours.
FOOD & DRINKS
Time Out Global

Try new dishes (and win prizes) during a celebration of rising chefs

Need an excuse to eat and drink your way through some of the best restaurants in Chicago? Restaurant industry magazine StarChefs is bringing its Rising Stars Restaurant Week back to Chicago (for the first time since 2018), crowning a new group of Chicago Rising Stars—chefs, pastry chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, bakers and brewers that are creating delicious dishes (and drinks) while also making contributions to the communities where they live and work.
CHICAGO, IL
Time Out Global

Welcome to Brunswick has opened a rollerskating food and drink drive-thru

Welcome to Brunswick is home to some of Melbourne's best eats, and now the venue has launched a spin-off delivery offer reminiscent of American carhops à la the 50s. Welcome to the Drive-Thru dishes up the best menu items from Belles Hot Chicken, Brunswick Mess Hall, Mr Burger and the newly opened Penny’s Bandroom – plus cocktails and beer from Welcome to Brunswick and the catch is it's all delivered to your car by people on rollerskates.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Lord of the Fries is giving away free chips to vaccinated customers

The best thing about getting vaccinated is knowing you're protecting yourself and your community. But if businesses also want to sweeten the deal with freebies, who are we to say no?. Plant-based fast food chain, Lord of the Fries, is giving away free fries to any customers who have been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Time Out Global

It’s Negroni Week: celebrate it at these three top London joints

Negroni Week has become A Big Deal. The annual event sponsored by Campari and Imbibe magazine uses the bitter cocktail of gin, Campari and vermouth as a springboard for all sorts of laudable charitable initiatives and causes. Since it started in 2013, NW has grown to involve around 12,000 venues worldwide, all of which have registered and donate money to a charity of their choice. In London, venues participating range from Claridge’s to the Young Vic. It’s upon us right now, so check out our recommendations of where to do it in style.
FOOD & DRINKS
Time Out Global

All-day brunch is coming to Time Out Market Montréal, thanks to Le Passé Composé

Brunch is serious business in Montreal, and if you don't agree, you should probably be reassessing your priorities in this city. Whether it's to recuperate from long nights out, catch up with friends, or enjoy drinks before noon without any stigma, brunch is a beautiful thing: Sleep in a little longer, skip breakfast, then enjoy a meal that lasts well into the afternoon.
RESTAURANTS
Hudson Valley Post

Many Hudson Valley Bars Serving Beer From Gross, Dirty Taps

You may think that getting beer on tap is the freshest way to enjoy a pint, but that couldn't be further from the truth at some local bars. With beer lovers now finally returning to their favorite drinking establishments in the Hudson Valley a new, silent danger has arisen. Yes, making sure to keep yourself protected from COVID is certainly a concern, but I'm talking about the growing problem of bacteria-filled tap lines.
HUDSON, NY

