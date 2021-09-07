Op-Ed: Isle of Palms $8 Million Marina Drain

Isle of Palms has another multi-million-dollar drainage challenge, not related to water in our streets and yards – it’s called the Marina Enterprise Fund. Unfortunately for Isle of Palms taxpayers, the Marina has been a complete bust, resulting in a subsidized entity for the primary benefit of the Marina tenant businesses. It has required over $8 million in taxpayer cash commitments to subsidize tenant operations, in just the past 15 years – or about $1,500 per day, every day. This information was derived from the Isle of Palms audited financial statements and recent posted budgets – they are posted back to fiscal year 2008.