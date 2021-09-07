Krill Oil Market to Close in on Valuation of US$ 1.8 Bn by 2031

Advancements in extrusion technologies have led to an increment in the use of extruded products in various food applications. Furthermore, food manufacturers are using these technologies to produce different types of products. These innovative technologies, which include twin screw extrusion, cracking, and jellification, are useful to ensure retention of nutrients and reduce the fat content in extruded products. Extruded products market has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years, and this growth is expected to continue increasing throughout the forecast period of 2019-2029. Sales of extruded products will account for a market value of US$ 170 Bn by the end of 2019.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO