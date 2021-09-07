Permanent installation to honor 9/11 victims, 1st responders near DIA

DENVER – A permanent installation honoring the thousands of lives lost during the September 11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago will go up near Denver International Airport on Friday.

DIA officials as well as officials from the Denver Fire Department will host an event at 10:30 a.m. Friday to dedicate the permanent installation made of World Trade Center steel to the victims of 9/11 as well as first responders.

“The events on Sept. 11, 2001 resulted in significant and lasting changes to the aviation industry and we will never forget those who lost their lives as well as the contributions made by first responders, TSA and the airlines,” a DIA spokesperson said in a news release Tuesday.

The dedication will take place at Fire House 35, located at 25365 E. 75 th Ave.

Phil Washington, the CEO of DIA; Murphy Robinson, the executive director of the Department of Public Safety and Deputy Mayor for the City and County of Denver; Chief Fulton of the Denver Fire Department; and Commander Chuck with the Denver Police Department, will be in attendance.

There will be a public open house of Fire House 35 and the 9/11 memorial from 11 a.m. to noon on Sept. 10. The public is asked to RSVP to rsvp@flydenver.com .