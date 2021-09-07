This Historic Hotel In Washington Is Hiding An Upscale Sushi Restaurant
Camas is a quiet, charming little city located in Clark County near the Columbia River. While it’s continuously ranked as one of the best places in Washington to live, it tends to stay under the radar when it comes to tourism. But Camas is actually a wonderful place to spend a weekend, especially if you’re lucky enough to get a room at the Camas Hotel. And if you happen to like sushi, you’re in for a delicious surprise when you check in to the Camas Hotel.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Did you know the Camas Hotel was hiding a fabulous sushi restaurant? Are you ready for a little staycation? Book your room here.
