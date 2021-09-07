This Historic Hotel In Washington Is Hiding An Upscale Sushi Restaurant

Camas is a quiet, charming little city located in Clark County near the Columbia River. While it’s continuously ranked as one of the best places in Washington to live, it tends to stay under the radar when it comes to tourism. But Camas is actually a wonderful place to spend a weekend, especially if you’re lucky enough to get a room at the Camas Hotel. And if you happen to like sushi, you’re in for a delicious surprise when you check in to the Camas Hotel.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The Camas Boutique Hotel is located on NE 4th Avenue in the city's quaint downtown area.

This is one of your best boutique hotel options in the entire county, and you won't be disappointed.

The historic city of Camas has boutiques, galleries, breweries, restaurants, spas, and plenty of nearby nature.

Choose from ensuite rooms, which have private bathrooms, and European-style rooms, which have shared bathrooms but are much more budget-friendly.

When you're at the Camas Hotel, don't miss the chance to dine at Tommy O's, the upscale sushi and Asian fusion restaurant at the hotel.

Simply put, the sushi here is out of this world.

Not a sushi fan? Not to worry -- Tommy O's has all kinds of other delicious entrees.

The next time you need a relaxing weekend away, check out the Camas Hotel.

Did you know the Camas Hotel was hiding a fabulous sushi restaurant? Are you ready for a little staycation? Book your room here.