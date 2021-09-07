CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

This Historic Hotel In Washington Is Hiding An Upscale Sushi Restaurant

By Jessica Wick
 7 days ago

Camas is a quiet, charming little city located in Clark County near the Columbia River. While it’s continuously ranked as one of the best places in Washington to live, it tends to stay under the radar when it comes to tourism. But Camas is actually a wonderful place to spend a weekend, especially if you’re lucky enough to get a room at the Camas Hotel. And if you happen to like sushi, you’re in for a delicious surprise when you check in to the Camas Hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kkvyf_0bp8ZPka00
The Camas Boutique Hotel is located on NE 4th Avenue in the city's quaint downtown area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5gWe_0bp8ZPka00
This is one of your best boutique hotel options in the entire county, and you won't be disappointed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NFZ8F_0bp8ZPka00
The historic city of Camas has boutiques, galleries, breweries, restaurants, spas, and plenty of nearby nature.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OeS7n_0bp8ZPka00
Choose from ensuite rooms, which have private bathrooms, and European-style rooms, which have shared bathrooms but are much more budget-friendly.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qopn6_0bp8ZPka00
When you're at the Camas Hotel, don't miss the chance to dine at Tommy O's, the upscale sushi and Asian fusion restaurant at the hotel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tz7Cg_0bp8ZPka00
Simply put, the sushi here is out of this world.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVHar_0bp8ZPka00
Not a sushi fan? Not to worry -- Tommy O's has all kinds of other delicious entrees.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TgLzM_0bp8ZPka00
The next time you need a relaxing weekend away, check out the Camas Hotel.

Did you know the Camas Hotel was hiding a fabulous sushi restaurant? Are you ready for a little staycation? Book your room here.

ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Washington is for people who LOVE the Evergreen State. We publish one Washington article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

