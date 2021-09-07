Smart Lock Market Predicted to Reach $1.17 Billion by 2023, Claims AMR

Rise in concerns related to safety, adoption of smart homes, and rise in demand for IoT enabled devices to facilitate the growth in the market. However, issues related to connectivity in developing economies and expensive smart locks hinder market growth. On the contrary, an increase in penetration of smartphones to offer features related to remote control and enhanced standards of living across the world would create new opportunities for the market players in the future. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Smart Lock Market contributed $473.1 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1.17 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, 2017–2023. The report provides an extensive analysis of top investment pockets, market size & projections, changing market dynamics, key segments, and competitive scenarios.