Enterprise Information Archiving Market projected to reach $10.8 billion by 2025, with a remarkable CAGR of 13.5%

 6 days ago

According to a new market research report "Enterprise Information Archiving Market by Type (Content Types (Email, Database, Social Media, Instant Messaging, and Web) and Services (Consulting and System Integration)), Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global enterprise information archiving market size to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2020 to USD 10.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during 2020–2025. Major growth factors for the market include reduced storage costs required for the enterprise information archiving and government mandates to store enterprise information for audit and investigation purposes. On the other hand, the lack of the awareness of the availability of enterprise information archiving solutions and heavy dependency on traditional approaches may restrain the market growth.

