Max Dhuyvetter, right, of the Divide County Maroons runs against Lane Feldner of the Kenmare-Bow- bells-Burke Central Honkers during a game Friday in Crosby. Don Anderson photoMax Dhuyvetter ran for two touchdowns and returned a kickoff for another, and the Divide County High School varsity football team beat Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 46-8 on Friday night in its home opener.