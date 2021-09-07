⚽ FHSU's Madden, Wellbrock earn MIAA Athlete of the Week honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State student-athletes Reilly Madden and Deonna Wellbrock received MIAA Women's Soccer Athlete of the Week honors on Tuesday (Sept. 7) for their efforts in a pair of home matches to start the 2021 season last week. They helped the Tigers to shutout victories over Augustana and Sioux Falls of the Northern Sun Conference. Madden was named Defender of the Week, and Wellbrock was named Co-Goalkeeper of the Week.hayspost.com
