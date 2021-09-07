CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

⚽ FHSU's Madden, Wellbrock earn MIAA Athlete of the Week honors

Hays Post
Hays Post
 6 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State student-athletes Reilly Madden and Deonna Wellbrock received MIAA Women's Soccer Athlete of the Week honors on Tuesday (Sept. 7) for their efforts in a pair of home matches to start the 2021 season last week. They helped the Tigers to shutout victories over Augustana and Sioux Falls of the Northern Sun Conference. Madden was named Defender of the Week, and Wellbrock was named Co-Goalkeeper of the Week.

Hays Post

⚽ Late penalty save preserves Tigers win at Rockhurst

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer held on for a 2-1 win at Rockhurst University on Sunday (Sept. 12). Blake Arndt provided all of the Tiger scoring and Kieran Brown made a massive save on a penalty kick by the Hawks with 30 seconds remaining in the contest. FHSU moved to 2-1-1 on the season with the win, while Rockhurst fell to 1-3. The Tigers received a golden scoring opportunity early in the match when Arndt was held inside the penalty box trying to make a play on the ball. The foul produced a yellow card and a penalty kick opportunity for Arndt, who cashed in and put the Tigers up 1-0 in the 4th minute of the game.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⛳ HHS girls place five in top-10 at Liberal

LIBERAL – The Hays High girls’ golf team placed five in the top-10 and won the Liberal Redskin Invitational Monday at the Willow Tree Golf Course. The Indians shot a 175 in the nine-hole event and finished 15 strokes ahead of second place Garden City. Katie Dinkel led the Indians...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger women fall to Thunderwolves

PUEBLO, Colo. - FHSU Women's Soccer took its first loss of the season at CSU-Pueblo on Sunday (Sept. 12) by a final score of 1-0. The Tiger offense made many attempts to get on the board but could not find the back of the net in either of their matches in Colorado this week, one resulting in a tie and one in a loss. The Tigers are now 2-1-1 overall and the ThunderWolves picked up their first win of the season, now 1-3. The first half contained quite a few shots from both sides, as each team looked to score early. However, the first goal did not come until the second half as the ThunderWolves broke the stalemate in the 54th minute of action. The Tigers won the shot battle 12-9, but the ThunderWolves put six shots on target opposed to four from the Tigers. The FHSU defense gave up their first goal of the season, but keeperDeonna Wellbrock still managed five saves in the first loss of the season.
PUEBLO, CO
Hays Post

🎾 FHSU's Mendez and Diaz top doubles field at Bethany Invite

LINDSBORG, Kan. – Fort Hays State Tennis opened its 2021-22 season on Saturday (Sept. 11) at the Bethany College Invitational. The tournament consisted of two doubles draws and four singles draws. Fiorella Mendez and Maria Paz Diaz turned in a perfect start to the season by topping the A bracket in doubles action.
LINDSBORG, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Monarchs close out play at Maize South

MAIZE - The TMP-Marian boys soccer team closed out play at the Maize South Tournament Saturday losing 11-1 to Wichita Southeast. Tim Speno scored the Monarchs lone goal. TMP returns home to host Garden City Tuesday.
MAIZE, KS
Hays Post

TMP-M announces 2021 Homecoming court

TMP-M The Thomas More Prep-Marian 2021 Homecoming court, pictured from left:. Jace Wentling and Kassidi Yost – Jace is the son of Trey & Rachel (Class of 1995) (Reynolds) Wentling and Kassidi is the daughter of Greg & Candace Yost. Lance Lang and Emma Dinkel – Lance is the son...
THOMAS MORE
Hays Post

⚽ Indian boys come up short at Titan Classic

WICHITA - The Hays High boys soccer team came up short to Emporia Saturday at the Titan Classic hosted by Wichita South. After playing a scoreless first half, the Indians gave up three goals in the second half and lost 3-1 to the Spartans in the fifth-place match. HHS went...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏈 Big first half leads Hays High to victory

Hays High opened Western Athletic Conference play against Great Bend on Friday night at Lewis Field Stadium. The Indians won the 2020 title, their first since 2014. Hays possessed the ball seven times and scored on all seven possessions of the first half. An errant snap on a Great Bend punt led to a safety for a 51-0 lead after the first two quarters. A continuous clock second half kept the score the same as Hays ran through a large majority of their roster.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

NIRA rodeo action coming to Colby this month

COLBY — About 450 contestants from 26 Kansas and Oklahoma colleges will compete in the annual Colby Community College National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Rodeo Sept. 17, 18 and 19 in the E.L. Garrett Arena at the Thomas County Fairgrounds. Performances on Friday and Saturday begin at 7 p.m. The finals...
COLBY, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger women play to draw in Colorado

LAKEWOOD, Colo. - The FHSU women's soccer team played to a scoreless draw with Colorado Christian on Friday. The Tigers were active on offense and the defense stood strong, posting a shutout for the third-straight match to open the season. The Tigers now sit at 2-0-1 and the Cougars move to 1-1-1. While there were no goals scored, there was plenty of action as the Tigers won the shot battle 21-14 with each team putting seven shots on target. Deonna Wellbrock bolstered the team's defensive effort with seven saves. The Cougars made a strong showing in overtime as six of their fourteen shots came after regulation.
COLORADO STATE
Hays Post

⚾ Benintendi named AL Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Major League Baseball announced today that Andrew Benintendi has been named American League Player of the Week for the period of Sept. 6-12. During that time, the Royals’ outfielder batted .500 (14-for-28) with three doubles, three homers and led all Major League players in hits and RBI (14).
MLB
Hays Post

🏈 Russell outlast TMP in 3OT’s

It took the TMP-Marian Monarchs and the Russell Broncos three overtimes to determine a winner on Friday night in Russell and when it was all said and done it was the Broncos who emerged victorious. After a TMP (1-1) punt on their first possession Russell (2-0) wasted no time getting...
RUSSELL, KS
Hays Post

🎾 Victoria girls win Goodland Invitational

GOODLAND - The Victoria girls’ tennis team brought home first place from the Saturday’s Goodland Invitational. Kenzie Sweat went 3-0 and won No. 1 Singles. Macy Hammerschmidt also went 3-0 to take No. 2 Singles. Autumn VonLintel and MaKenna Wellbrock finished 3-0 and won No. 1 Doubles.
VICTORIA, KS
Hays Post

🏈 Chiefs ride 14-game September win streak into season opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The game the Kansas City Chiefs want to win more than any other happens to be the only one in February. That doesn't mean they don't like winning in September. In fact, it has been nearly five years since the two-time defending AFC champions have...
NFL
Hays Post

🏈 Kansas falls to No. 17 Costal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Reese White ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns, Grayson McCall threw for two scores and ran for a third and No. 17 Coastal Carolina beat Kansas for the third straight season, 49-22 on Friday night. Coastal Carolina (2-0) hosted a Power Five team for the...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Big 12 welcomes BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston

UNDATED (AP) - The Big 12 didn’t even wait for Oklahoma and Texas to leave before expanding and the league may not necessarily be done growing after adding BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston. “This was a very clear and relatively easy decision for the eight continuing members of the Big...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hays Post

Hays, KS
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

