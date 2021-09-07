Unleash Your Inner Neat Freak With This Ultralight, Ultra-Organizable Pack
Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. I take pride in being a truly independent hiker, in never having to slow down or ask a partner to get my water bottle for me (or worse, remove my pack to access it). That’s one of the reasons why I loved testing the Flight 30 Ultra: It kept all my necessities within arm’s reach as I moved down the trail.www.backpacker.com
Comments / 0