Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has shared her thoughts on the ongoing changes in the movie landscape as more films launch on streaming services day one. She said the decision to bring Wonder Woman 1984 to HBO Max was a "very, very, very difficult choice," and it was the best the company could do under trying circumstances with the pandemic. But she said releasing on HBO Max was "hugely detrimental" to the movie, and she went on to criticize movies that come to streaming services as being "fake movies."

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO