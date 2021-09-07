AI Chipset Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Qualcomm, Huawei Technologies, FinGenius

The big picture: The global transition to 5G is accelerating, and that's where Qualcomm still dominates. As the company lost some of its grip on the LTE side and Huawei lost the ability to make its own chips, MediaTek was quick to step in and scoop up some of their business. It's not yet clear if this trend will continue past the current chip shortage, but the landscape of application processors, systems-on-a-chip, and baseband modems is certainly changing.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO